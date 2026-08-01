Telangana per capita income rose to Rs 4.19 lakh: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, August 1, said the state’s per capita income for 2025-26 was Rs 4,18,931 as against Rs 3,80,031 the previous year.

The per capita income grew by Rs 38,900 in a single year, which accounts for 10.23 per cent.

Telangana is achieving new heights ever since Congress came to power in December, 2023, he said.

“We are India’s top-performing state. Our per capita income for 2025-26 is Rs 4,18,931; an increase from Rs 3,80,031 in the last year,” he said in a post on X.

TelanganaRising: New horizons, newer heights



Since Congress came to power in December, 2023, #Telangana is achieving new heights.



We are India’s top performing states. Our per capita income for this year (2025-26) is Rs 4,18,931 per person; an increase from Rs 3,80,031 in the… pic.twitter.com/4M2pLwdSRD — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) August 1, 2026

The rise in per capita income became possible through hard work, focus on economic growth, investments, job creation, balanced development across verticals, and a shift from ad hocism to policy-based governance, he said.

Taking a swipe at the previous BRS regime, Reddy said the Congress government reversed a decade of failed governance and sense of gloom, and infused optimism and hope in every citizen.

Observing that women, farmers and youth are the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s success, he said the coming years would see greater success of people and the state.