Telangana ranks among India’s top 5 upper-middle income states

Hyderabad: Telangana has found a spot among the top five Indian states in the Upper-Middle Income category based on the World Bank’s per capita income benchmark.

According to the World Bank’s classification, countries with a per capita income below USD 1,175 are considered low-income. Those with incomes between USD 1,175 and USD 4,635 fall under the lower-middle-income category.

Countries with incomes above USD 14,375 are classified as high-income.

Telangana ranks third among Indian states

Among Indian states, Delhi recorded the highest per capita income at USD 6,217, followed by Karnataka with USD 5,579.

Telangana secured the third position with a per capita income of USD 5,407, ahead of Tamil Nadu at USD 5,329 and Gujarat at USD 4,734.

These five states have crossed the World Bank’s minimum benchmark for the Upper-Middle Income category.

Maharashtra, Haryana and Kerala below the benchmark

Maharashtra reported a per capita income of USD 4,628, followed by Haryana at USD 4,627 and Kerala at USD 4,610.

All three states remained below the World Bank’s minimum threshold for the Upper-Middle Income category.

Bihar records the lowest per capita income

Bihar recorded the lowest per capita income among Indian states at USD 984.

The second poorest state in India is Uttar Pradesh, with a per capita income of USD 1,403. Jharkhand ranks third with USD 1,470.

The per capita incomes of these three states are lower than those of Nepal and several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.