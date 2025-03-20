Telangana’s per capita income at Rs 3.79 lakh, far ahead of national average

Hyderabad: Telangana’s per capita income (PCI) has increased by 9.6%, reaching Rs.3,79,751 at current prices, significantly higher than the national average of Rs.2,05,579, which grew at 8.8%. At constant prices, the state’s PCI stands at Rs.1,87,912, registering a 6.2% growth, compared to the national average of Rs.1,14,705.

However, economic growth remains uneven across districts. Rangareddy district leads with the highest per capita income at Rs.10,55,913, followed by Hyderabad at Rs.5,54,105. In contrast, Vikarabad and Kumuram Bheem districts report the lowest figures, highlighting economic disparities within the state.

Overall, Telangana’s economy recorded a 10.1% growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2024-25, surpassing the national GDP growth rate of 9.9%, according to the latest Socio-Economic Outlook 2025.

Telangana now contributes 4.9% to India’s GDP, despite being 11th in geographical area and 12th in population.

The tertiary sector, including IT and services, continues to drive the economy, contributing 66.3% to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) with a 11.9% growth rate, exceeding the national average of 10.7%. The secondary sector (manufacturing and industries) recorded 7.6% growth, while the primary sector (agriculture and allied activities) grew by 5.5%, contributing 17.3% to GSVA.

While Telangana has achieved strong economic growth, experts stress the need for more inclusive development to bridge regional income gaps and ensure equitable progress across all districts.