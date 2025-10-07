Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to delight his fans once again with another state-of-the-art theatre in Hyderabad. Following the massive success of AMB Cinemas at Sarath City Capital Mall, which opened in 2018 in collaboration with the Asian Group, Mahesh is now bringing AMB Classic to the city’s popular RTC X Roads area. This update has been hitting headlines for quite sometime now leaving fans excited.

The brand-new 7-screen multiplex promises advanced technology in projection and sound, luxurious seating, and commercial spaces for shopping, dining, and even a game zone. Fresh reports suggest the theatre is slated to open its doors to the public on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti.

Since its debut with the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli has become one of Hyderabad’s busiest and most visited cinema halls. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of AMB Classic and are excited for another premium cinematic experience from the superstar.