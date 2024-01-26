Republic Day: BSF jawans at Attari

Amritsar: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans amid fog on the Republic Day at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post, about 35km from Amritsar, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Attari: A Border Security Force (BSF) solider with a dog performs amid fog during Republic Day celebration at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post, about 35km from Amritsar, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans patrol amid fog on the Republic Day along the India-Pakistan border at Attari, about 35km from Amritsar, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

