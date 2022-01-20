Republic Day Parade rehearsal in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 20th January 2022 5:29 pm IST
New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) Camel contingent march during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) daredevil’ bikers team practice stunts during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Indian Navy contingent march during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Jalandhar: Women police constables march during rehearsals for upcoming Republic Day parade, in Jalandhar, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Artists during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: CISF personnel during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Indian Army Band during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Visitors near Akash missile system during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Artists practice during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore))

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button