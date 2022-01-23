Republic Day preparations at Rajpath

New Delhi: Security personnel at Rajpath on the eve of full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Preparations underway at Rajpath on the eve of full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: A security personnel at Rajpath on the eve of full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Preparations underway at Rajpath on the eve of full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Security personnel with sniffer dogs examine Rajpath on the eve of full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Security personnel examine Rajpath on the eve of full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: A Delhi Police personnel holds an umberalla amidst rain at Rajpath on the eve of full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)