RERA orders realtor group to hand over Tellapur project flats in 10 days

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) on Friday, October 10, issued an order asking a realtor group to deliver on its commitment to hand over flats to customers of its Tellapur project.

The Authority directed Aliens Developers Pvt. Ltd. to expedite the completion of its Aliens Space Station‑4 project at Tellapur and hand over the flats to buyers.

Firm not entering into sale agreement: Complainant

The order came following a complaint filed by Upendra Deep of Chandanagar, who had booked flat number 2222 in the project for Rs 93.18 lakh and paid an advance of Rs 19.11 lakh.

He informed RERA that despite repeated requests, the company had not entered into a sale agreement.

In response, Aliens Developers argued that the project had started before the RERA Act came into force and was delayed due to unavoidable global circumstances.

After hearing both sides, RERA instructed the company to sign the sale agreement with the complainant at the originally agreed price within ten days.