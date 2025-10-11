Rescue Telangana migrants trapped in Jordan: Harish Rao to govt

Harish Rao condemns govt’s "apathy", urges Revanth and Kishan Reddy to rescue 12 workers stranded in Jordan.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th October 2025 8:10 am IST
Harish Rao addresses a gathering
Harish Rao addresses a gathering

Hyderabad: Senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister T Harish Rao has strongly criticised the government for “ignoring the plight of 12 migrant workers from Telangana who are stranded in Jordan.”

In a statement, he said that despite repeated appeals, both the central and state governments have failed to extend assurances to Gulf victims and are “acting with apathy.”

Harish Rao stated that migrant workers from Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Siddipet districts are “living under severe distress in a foreign land.”

Memory Khan Seminar

“Without money in hand and without permission from their company, they are unable to return home and are facing multiple hardships,” he added.

Harish slams Congress

He accused the Congress party of failing to fulfill the promises it made in its Abhaya Hastam manifesto regarding the welfare of Gulf workers and Non-Resident Indians. “Not even a single assurance has been implemented so far,” Harish Rao remarked.

Urging urgent intervention, he appealed to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to take proactive steps to bring the stranded workers back to Telangana immediately.

Tags
Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th October 2025 8:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button