Rescue Telangana migrants trapped in Jordan: Harish Rao to govt

Hyderabad: Senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister T Harish Rao has strongly criticised the government for “ignoring the plight of 12 migrant workers from Telangana who are stranded in Jordan.”

In a statement, he said that despite repeated appeals, both the central and state governments have failed to extend assurances to Gulf victims and are “acting with apathy.”

Harish Rao stated that migrant workers from Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Siddipet districts are “living under severe distress in a foreign land.”

“Without money in hand and without permission from their company, they are unable to return home and are facing multiple hardships,” he added.

Harish slams Congress

He accused the Congress party of failing to fulfill the promises it made in its Abhaya Hastam manifesto regarding the welfare of Gulf workers and Non-Resident Indians. “Not even a single assurance has been implemented so far,” Harish Rao remarked.

Urging urgent intervention, he appealed to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to take proactive steps to bring the stranded workers back to Telangana immediately.