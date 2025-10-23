Researchers boost Telangana’s Poniki tree germination with new technique

Hyderabad: Researchers at the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, have reportedly developed a unique germination technique, giving a major scientific boost to Telangana’s Poniki tree.

The revolutionary technique has enabled this rare tree to achieve 75 percent to 80 percent seed germination.

Scientifically called Givotia rottleriformis, the tree is rare and is a vital material for the 400-year-old Nirmal toys and handicrafts, produced in Nirmal town of Adilabad district.

Over the years, the species declined owing to poor regeneration, seed dormancy and habitat degradation, which caused a scare to the supply of raw material for Nirmal artisans.

However, the new technique is paving the way for the revival of Poniki populations, which support households of many artisan families, also preserving Telangana’s GI-tagged Nirmal craft heritage.