Reshuffle in Gujarat AAP, Isudan made state unit chief

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party has gone in for a reshuffle post the assembly elections. The state unit president Gopal Italia has been made the national joint secretary and joint in-charge of Maharashtra.

Italia has been replaced by Isudan Gadhvi as the state unit president. The party has appointed six state working presidents: Alpesh Katharia is Surat Zone working president, Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava is South Gujarat, Ramesh Patel of North Gujarat, Jagmal Vala of Saurashtra zone, Jewel Asra of Central zone and Kailash Gadhvi of Kutch zone.

In another development, the All India Congress Committee has appointed a three-member committee to probe the party’s defeat in the Gujarat assembly elections. The committee will be headed by Nitin Raut and the two other members are Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Saptagiri Ulaka. They will also suggest remedial steps.

After the formation of the government Balkrishna Upadhyay has been appointed the chief whip along with four deputy chief whips who have been assigned zones to strengthen coordination with the MLAs. Deputy Chief Whip Vijay Patel will be in charge of South Gujarat, Raman Solanki will look after the Central Zone, Jagdish Makwana – North Gujarat and Kaushik Vekariya will take care of the Saurashtra-Kutch zone.