Residents’ groups oppose Musi Riverfront project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Musi Jan Andolan (MJA), a coalition of civil society activists, environmentalists, human rights groups and residents from several colonies along the river, on Monday, February 16, opposed what it termed the “unilateral and brazen” manner in which the Telangana government is proceeding with the Musi Riverfront Development Project in Hyderabad.

The group said it unanimously rejected the newspaper notification dated February 10, initiating the process of landowners surrendering land in exchange for Transferable Development Rights (TDRs).

The group represents residents of Shiva Puri Colony, Dattatreya Colony, Sri Vigneshwara Colony, Dream Homes Colony, Karywell Homes, PG Colony, Vishal Nagar, Sai Ram Nagar and Madhu Park Ridge Apartments, located along the river banks.

In a press note, the MJA alleged that the government has not placed in the public domain the river boundary maps and buffer zone details linked to the project. It said there is no publicly available source showing the river limits, buffer areas and structures likely to be affected.

Referring to the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s written remarks in the Assembly on January 1, the group said the detailed project report (DPR) and river boundary maps were still under preparation, yet steps were being taken to advance the project.

Objection to GO no 921

The collective also objected to GO no 921, dated December 16, 2025, issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, which exempts the Musi Riverfront Development Project and related works from the application of certain provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

According to the MJA, the exemption removes the requirement of social impact assessment, public consultation and expert appraisal. It alleged that this undermines citizens’ rights and called for the immediate withdrawal of the government order.

The group contended that without a finalised DPR and publicly accessible river boundary maps, initiating land acquisition proceedings was unjustified. “Citizens cannot engage meaningfully in the absence of clarity on what exactly the government proposes to acquire,” the statement said.

Reddy had earlier informed the Assembly that the DPR would cover the stretch from Osman Sagar to Gowrelli and from Himayath Sagar to Bapughat, and include components such as blue and green master plans, land use planning, marquee projects, infrastructure and financial planning.

The MJA claimed that none of these master plans had been finalised and urged the government not to proceed in a such a manner.

Calling for open consultations, the group said many affected residents were still repaying housing loans and that senior citizens and children would be particularly impacted if homes were acquired.