Residents of Hyderabad’s Yakutpura suffer due to week-long drain overflow

Hyderabad: Residents of Rangeela Khidkhi Yakutpura have been facing problems due to the constant overflowing of drains in their locality for over a week.

The streets of the colony have been flooded with dirty water posing a lot of hardship for the local residents. The people complain of foul smell emanating from the place making their lives miserable.

The people especially women and children face a lot of problems while walking on the road as the entire width and length of the stretch is covered with a sheet of dirty water.

“Due to the stagnation of water for over a week, the stretch became a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said MBT party spokesperson, Amjed ullah Khan, who inspected the area on Wednesday, February 5.

Amjedullah Khan demanded the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and the GHMC officials visit the locality at the earliest and resolve the problem to provide respite to the people.