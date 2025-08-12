Residents protest ‘illegal’ building in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet

Hyderabad: Residents of Suryanagar Colony in Shaikpet are facing challenges such as shrinking parking space and a congested drainage system due to the alleged illegal construction of a building.

A total of 5000 residents of the Surynagar Colony have filed a complaint against officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with the Telangana vigilance department. The residents allege that the GHMC officials are working hand in glove with the builder.

The ‘illegal’ building is situated close to the Surya Nagar Colony Park. Speaking to Siasat.com, Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association president Asif Sohail said, “The building has caused parking issues for the residents. It also hampers the drainage system here in the colony. It is illegal to construct the building in a layout previously approved for the colony.”

Residents allege that the colony is turning into a concrete jungle. They accuse GHMC officials of allowing unauthorised constructions flouting the GHMC norms.

In their complaint to the vigilance department, the residents stated that assistant city planner Srinivas and section officer Suresh, working under Circle 18 of the GHMC, have indulged in corrupt activities.

Demands of the residents

As part of the complaint, the residents demanded the following

Criminal prosecution of the ‘involved’ officers under anti-corruption laws

Seizure and audit of benami properties linked to their families

Immediate demolition of unauthorised structures

Suspension and departmental inquiry into GHMC’s Town Planning Wing (Circle

18)

Official instructions from GHMC to sub-registrars to stop registration of illegal

properties

Sohail further said, “Such illegal construction is not just limited to Suryanagar, it is the case in most of the colonies in the area.”

Some residents alleged that the builders threatened them as they protested over the issue. Siasat.com accessed a complaint letter of the association to the GHMC commissioner. The letter dated June 20 states that “Plot number 8-1-21/140, Suryanagar, a builder is reportedly constructing a 7-floor building in violation of the approved layout norms under the GHMC Act.”

Muneeruddin Ahmed, general secretary of the association, said, “We don’t know who the building belongs to, but it violates the construction norms of the GHMC. The drainage system will be affected adversely.”

Faisal, a resident of the colony, said, “The plot is approximately 300 square yards. Now, imagine the builder constructs three flats on each floor; it will lead to more congestion in the colony. How are we supposed to deal with?”

Construction company refutes allegations

The residential building in question is being constructed by a Hyderabad-based construction firm named Eight Spaces.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a spokesperson of the company said, “It is a 5-storey building constructed on a 500 square yard area. Three flats are being constructed on each floor, and a penthouse. There is an adequate parking space within the premises.”

He further said that the company followed construction norms laid down by the GHMC.