Resolve all LRS applications by Mar 31: Telangana MAUD CS to collectors

Kishore also highlighted the need for collectors to ensure that applicants who have not yet paid their fees complete their payments by the end of the month.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd March 2025 10:00 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Municipal Administration department chief secretary, Dana Kishore, has directed district collectors to achieve 100% progress in resolving Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) applications by March 31.

During a video conference held on Friday, March 21, with collectors from all districts, Kishore emphasized the importance of completing the one-time settlement scheme announced for LRS applications within the stipulated deadline.

In the meeting, several key directives were issued to ensure the timely resolution of applications. Collectors were instructed to prioritize resolving all pending LRS applications before the end of March.

Additionally, they were tasked with processing applications where fees had already been paid and issuing the necessary proceedings promptly.

To facilitate this, he encouraged collectors to hold coordination meetings with municipal commissioners and town planning officials if necessary.

Furthermore, Kishore stressed the importance of public awareness regarding the benefits of the LRS. He urged collectors to conduct widespread media campaigns to inform applicants about the scheme and encourage participation.

To monitor progress, he announced plans for a follow-up meeting on March 24, where updates on the resolution of LRS applications will be assessed.

