Restaurant owner held for delivering non-veg biryani to veg customer

Noida: A restaurant owner in Noida has been arrested for allegedly delivering non-vegetarian biryani to a vegetarian woman customer who ordered food through an online food delivery app, police said on Monday.

The police action followed a video uploaded by Chhaya Sharma from Greater Noida on social media that went viral.

In the video, Sharma claimed the restaurant delivered her a non-vegetarian biryani even though she ordered a vegetarian biryani because she was a pure vegetarian.

In the video, the woman claimed the restaurant delivered her a non-vegetarian biryani even though she… pic.twitter.com/9SMGPhsmnb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 8, 2025

She allegedly says to have had a few bites of the non-vegetarian biriyani while observing a strict fast during the Navratri festival.

As soon as she realised, Sharma posted her disgust on X and Instagram, racking up millions of views.

While some netizens empathised with her, some wondered why she ordered from a non-vegetarian restaurant if she was fasting for Navratri. Others questioned police action against the restaurant owner.

Restaurant owner arrested

On Monday, police arrested the restaurant owner — identified as Rahul Rajvanshi — from Central Noida.

“On Monday, a video went viral on social media in which a woman claimed she ordered a vegetarian dish from a restaurant, but was instead delivered a non-vegetarian item.

“Police have arrested the restaurant owner on the basis of a complaint and sent the food sample for testing to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India,” DCP (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Avasthy, said.