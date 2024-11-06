Restaurants in Hyderabad’s Santosh Nagar raided; fungus-infested food found

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants continues as the food safety team conducts raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad.

This time, the raids were conducted at Hotel Sweekar, Swathi Hotel, and Hotel Sri Raghavendra Udipi in Santosh Nagar on Saturday, November 2.

Irregularities found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

At Hotel Sweekar, the inspection team noted that The FSSAI license was not displayed, and food handlers lacked medical fitness certificates. The kitchen was found in poor condition, with flaking paint, a slippery, patchy floor, and water stagnation.

Further, live cockroach infestation was observed in kitchen racks, and expired Malabar parotas were discarded. Food handlers were also not wearing required headgear, caps, or aprons.

Additionally, the storage area was poorly maintained, with vegetables stored on the floor and rice bags improperly stacked. The kitchen lacked dustbins, and doors and windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens.

At Swathi Hotel, another restaurant in Hyderabad, the team uncovered several health and safety violations, including the hotel’s display board listed “Swathi Hotel,” while the license referenced “Hotel Swagath.”

The kitchen had broken wall tiles in the rice preparation area, and water stagnation was observed on the patchy floor. Synthetic food colours, suspected of being used in food preparation, were discarded. Food items stored in the refrigerator were not covered or labelled.

The kitchen lacked proper hygiene practices, with food handlers not wearing headgear, gloves, or aprons, and open dustbins, including gunny bags used as bins, found on the premises. Additionally, gaps between walls and food grain bags were not maintained, posing further risks.

At Hotel Sri Raghavendra Udipi, the inspection team noted that the restaurant in Hyderabad lacked pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers. The kitchen floor was found patchy, slippery, and improperly sloped, with water stagnation. Refrigerators were unhygienic, with uncovered, unlabeled food items inside.

Live cockroach infestations were observed in both the grinding and storage areas. Wheat flour bags were stored directly on the ground, and gaps between the walls and bags were not maintained.

Temperature records for the refrigerators were unavailable. Food handlers were not wearing required headgear, gloves, or aprons, and open dustbins were found in the kitchen.

Additionally, fungus-infested ginger was discovered in the storeroom.

Despite continuous inspections, violations surface each time the team conducts checks at restaurants in Hyderabad.