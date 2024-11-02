Hyderabad: Food safety team continues raids at restaurants in Attapur

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants continues as the food safety team conducts raids at a popular restaurant in Hyderabad.

This time, the raids were conducted at California Burrito and the Majlis Culture Cuisine in Attapur on Friday, November 1.

Irregularities found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

At California Burrito, the inspection team spotted a live cockroach infestation within the kitchen and store premises.

In addition to the pest issue, inspectors noted that the establishment did not have essential documentation on hand. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and a water analysis report for the reverse osmosis (RO) water used in food preparation were both absent, raising questions about food safety protocols.

𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗼, 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿

01.11.2024



* Live cockroach infestation observed inside the kitchen and store premises.



* Medical fitness certificates for the food handlers and water analysis report for the RO Water used at the premises as ingredient is not… pic.twitter.com/gAdvDPX7Q4 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 2, 2024

Further, the inspection at restaurants in Hyderabad also revealed spoilt cauliflower stored in the storeroom, highlighting potential negligence in food storage practices. Although food articles in the refrigerator were properly covered and labelled, the establishment failed to maintain temperature records.

On a positive note, the FSSAI license was displayed correctly at the counter, and food handlers were seen adhering to hygiene practices by wearing haircaps and aprons.

At Majlis Culture Cuisine, another restaurant in Hyderabad, the inspection team discovered expired food items, including fruit syrup, kewra water, and fruit crush, which were discarded on-site.

The establishment was found lacking proper insect-proof screens and doors, leaving it vulnerable to pest entry. Additionally, medical fitness certificates for food handlers were absent, raising concerns about hygiene practices.

In the refrigerator, food articles were improperly stored without covers or labels, and synthetic food colours suspected of being used in non-vegetarian Chinese dishes were also discarded.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗹𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗹𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿



* Expired articles of food like Fruit Syrup, Kewar Water, Fruit Crush were found in store room & kitchen. Hence discarded on the spot.



*… pic.twitter.com/psl9RxpfEe — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 2, 2024

Crucially, temperature records for the refrigerator were not maintained. While the FSSAI license was properly displayed at the entrance, food handlers were seen wearing hair caps and aprons.

Despite continuous inspections, violations surface each time the team conducts checks at restaurants in Hyderabad.



