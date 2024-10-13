Restaurants in Secunderabad raided; cockroach, rat infestation found

Hyderabad: Two restaurants in Secunderabad were raided by officials of the Telangana Food Safety Department on Friday, October 9, over substandard hygiene.

At Blue Sea Tea and Snacks, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license was not displayed on the premises.

“There is no adequate space in the kitchen, it wasn’t being maintained properly. The kitchen walls were patchy and had a spillage on them,” the department said.

The officials further observed that the kitchen wasn’t ventilated properly and infested with rats and cockroaches.

𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮 𝗧𝗲𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘀, 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

09.10.2024



* FSSAI license not displayed at the premises.



* No adequate space in kitchen, leading to improper cleaning.



* Walls were found to be patchy and covered with… pic.twitter.com/i6BWfrOVnQ — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 13, 2024

Officials also pulled up the management over inadequate lighting and lack of proper dustbins. The facility also did not possess medical fitness and Fostoc certificates.

Stagnant water, no labelling

At Sree Sai Balaji Foods, SD Road, Secunderabad, authorities found leftover food littered on the ground.

“Non-veg and veg food items were stored along with non-food items. The storage also contained rotten lemons. Refrigerators were dirty and littered with waste. Stagnant water found in wash-basin. There was no labelling on items including buns, tea powder, biryani masala,” they added.

Earlier this week, the Telangana food safety department officials extended their raids to Karimnagar and found multiple violations at various eateries across the town on October 10 and 12. At Maitri Hotel in Karimnagar, severe food safety violations were found in their kitchen, including roofs pestered with cobwebs and spiders, causing oil deposition.

The kitchen also had unhygienic conditions in the store area and the cooking area. Semi-cooked food items were kept exposed to flies with open dustbins placed near the cooking area.