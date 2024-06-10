Restoring peace in Manipur should be given priority: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over the situation in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur, which has been largely affected by unrest since May 3 last year.

This was his first remarks on the Manipur issue over which the BJP has been subjected to much criticism.

“Manipur has been waiting for peace for a year. Violence has to be stopped, and it has to be given priority,” Bhagwat said while addressing a group of RSS trainees here.

Bhagwat’s observation on the Manipur violence came just six days after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

Bhagwat also expressed his resentment over the misuse of modern technology for setting up a false narrative during the recent elections in the country.

Without naming the opposition, Bhagwat said, in a reference to the narrative run by the opposition on changing the Constitution and scrapping reservations for the backward caste communities.

He further said: “We have made strides in many fields, like the economy, defence, sports, culture, technology, etc. That does not mean that we have overcome all the challenges.”

Bhagwat also said “decency and limitations” during the campaign were missing, which is unfortunate.

“Though there were two main groups contesting elections, the ‘maryada’ was not followed in spirit.”

Hoping that there would be cordiality in the Parliament, he said there was a possibility of competition, but it should not be turned into a war.

The RSS chief also said that “election is a process of building consensus”.

“Parliament has two sides so that both aspects of any question can be considered,” Bhagwat said in words that were seen as underlining the role of the Opposition and its importance.

He also lauded the role of the government in the last 10 years, saying India has achieved success on the economic front, science & technology and education.

“India has accepted every challenge and overcame the difficulties,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also said that now, since the elections are over, the attention should be shifted towards the current challenges the nation is facing, and deliberate upon them.

The RSS chief called upon the people in the country to uphold family values.

“Every family should spend time together at least once a week and enjoy meals,” Bhagwat said.