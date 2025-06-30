Resume darshan tickets issuance to TGSRTC: Sajjanar to AP CM Naidu

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar has requested Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to resume the issuance of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Srivari darshan tickets for TGSRTC and its tourism services.

On Sunday morning, January 29, VC Sajjanar visited the Tirumala temple during the VIP break darshan and later addressed the media outside the temple.

He highlighted that TTD had suspended the allocation of darshan tickets to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh tourism departments about six months ago. Sajjanar stated that this suspension has impacted the ability of TGSRTC and tourism operators to provide convenient pilgrimage options for devotees from Telangana.

Sajjanar explained that he has already appealed to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and the state government to reconsider and reinstate the ticket quota for TGSRTC and its tourism services.

He further added that TGSRTC would also be approaching TTD officials directly to press for the resumption of ticket allocations.

