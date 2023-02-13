Retail inflation rises to three-month high of 6.52 pc in Jan

New Delhi: Retail inflation breached the RBI’s comfort zone and rose to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January, mainly on account of a spike in food prices, as per government data released on Monday.

The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.72 percent in December and 6.01 percent in January 2022.

The inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 percent in January, up from 4.19 percent in December.

The previous high was 6.77 percent in October.

The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the central government to ensure that retail inflation remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side.