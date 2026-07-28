Retired army man dies on SPO duty at Chikkadpally police station

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old retired armyman, who was serving as a Special Police Officer (constable) at the Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad, died on Monday, July 27, while he was on duty.

The deceased was identified as Nagarjuna Reddy. According to the police, Reddy complained of malaise and was shifted to the Drikara Hospital on the RTC X roads. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Chikkadpally Circle Inspector L Madhu Babu said, “Reddy suffered a cardiac arrest at 1 PM and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.”