Retired HMWSSB employee gets 21 years in jail for raping minor

Hyderabad: A fast-track POCSO court in Hyderabad sentenced 81-year-old Voosa Venkat Narayana, a retired employee of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday, June 19, for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict and ordered him to pay Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the survivor. The judgment was delivered by Judge M.K. Padmavathi of the Fast Track Special Court for trial of rape and POCSO Act cases at LB Nagar in Rangareddy district.

Details of the case

According to police reports, the survivor’s father filed a complaint in March 2023. Narayana, who resided in a house near the victim’s home, first came into contact with the child while she was playing with other children in the neighbourhood.

The convict gained the girl’s trust by offering her biscuits and chocolates, and subsequently lured her to his house on multiple occasions. The crime came to light when the girl’s father, growing suspicious of Narayana’s behaviour, went to the convict’s residence and allegedly caught him in the act of assaulting the minor.

Following the incident, the parents learned that the girl had been subjected to sexual assault multiple times over a period. The court, after examining the evidence and testimonies, handed down the stringent sentence.