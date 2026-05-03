Retired Hyderabad man among victims as fake plot registration scam busted

Hyderabad: The Kesara Police in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Sunday, April 3, arrested six persons for allegedly defrauding property buyers by creating and using fake land registration documents, including forged link documents and fabricated counter-signatures, to sell plots they had no legal title over.

The case was registered on the complaint of a retired employee from Nampally, identified as Ravindra, who had purchased plots in Rapalli village in 1983. The accused allegedly forged sale documents in his name and sold the same plots to unsuspecting buyers.

Police said the accused allegedly procured fake link documents, forged the signatures of a document writer named Uday Reddy, along with those of a sub-registrar, and sold the plots to innocent buyers to make quick money.

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Those arrested have been identified as Jangala Shyam and Gubba Venkateshwar Rao, both associated with GVR Infrastructure, along with Bandela Prashant alias Bali, Bandela Prabhakar, Ponnaboyina Balakrishna alias Balu and document writer Uday Reddy.

They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. The search is on for the remaining accused in the case.