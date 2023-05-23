Revanth alleges scam behind abrogation of GO 111

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy today lashed out at KCR government and alleged that there was a huge scam behind the abrogation of GO 111. He said a separate system would have to be put in place to calculate the value of the scam.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Revanth Reddy said CM KCR’s decision to revoke the GO 111 would lead to the death of thousands of people in the capital city due to floods. He said the State capital would face many problems due to the controversial decisions of KCR. He also alleged that the destruction of Hyderabad started after KCR became the Chief Minister.

The TPCC leader alleged that State Minister KTR had created a real estate mafia while likening the decision of the abrogation of 111 GO to a nuclear explosion and alleged that Hyderabad was going to turn into another Hiroshima and Nagasaki cities. Stating that all the ponds in Hyderabad have disappeared, he alleged that the rulers of the State were now eyeing the water bodies to construct buildings.

He announced constitution of a fact-finding committee on behalf of his party on the entire issue and added that committee would visit the villages covered by the GO 111 and ascertain the ground realities, discuss with environmentalists and give a comprehensive report to the party. Revanth Reddy said on the basis of the report of the fact-finding committee, the future course of action of their party would be announced. He demanded that the State government make public all the land transactions that took place after KCR came to power.

Revealing the historical background of the GO 111, he said the then Nizam had built the two reservoirs after the historic Musi river floods that caused ₹20 crore financial loss and deaths of 50,000 people. He said eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya played an important role in the construction of the two reservoirs.

Targeting BJP leaders, he demanded that Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy should explain why action was not taken against KCR. He criticized the BJP government at the Centre for not filing cases against the CM. Revanth Reddy asked Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay as to why they had not complained to the Central agencies to conduct an inquiry into the matter.