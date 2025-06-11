Revanth discusses ministries in Delhi, reshuffle on the card

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy held a two-hour meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

During the meeting, the chief minister is reported to have discussed the allocation of portfolios to newly inducted ministers and the possibility of reshuffling some portfolios of the existing ministers. The discussions also covered key organisational and governance matters, including the filling of vacant posts in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Executive Committee and appointments of corporation chairpersons.

The CM reportedly proposed that those who were not accommodated in the TPCC could be given corporation posts. Strengthening the party in Telangana, appointing TPCC working presidents, and preparations for upcoming local body elections were also part of the agenda.

Revanth Reddy also discussed the Congress party’s plans to organise two major public meetings, one on the categorisation of SC reservations in Medak and another on the BC caste census in Suryapet. He is said to have invited Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to attend these events.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was also in Delhi along with his wife, was summoned by the party high command to discuss possible changes in ministerial portfolios.