Revanth invites Kharge, Gandhis for his swearing-in ceremony

The newly named chief minister, Revanth Reddy, is in Delhi holding a series of meetings with key figures of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to invite them over for his swearing-in ceremony.

The agenda of high-profile interactions is to extend formal invitations for his upcoming swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to be held at the LB Stadium on Thursday (December 7), at 1:04 pm, a few ministers will also be taking oath along with him.

He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Congratulations to Telangana’s CM Designate, @revanth_anumula.



Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfill all its Guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar. pic.twitter.com/ExfUlqY8Ic — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2023

Revanth represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, he will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later today.

“Probably,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament to questions on whether she would travel to Hyderabad for Reddy’s swearing in ceremony.

Congratulations to Telangana’s CM Designate, @revanth_anumula.



Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfill all its Guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar. pic.twitter.com/ExfUlqY8Ic — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2023

Anyways, Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. The party won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state.

Arrangements in Place at LB Stadium

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the inauguration of Telangana’s new chief minister. During the review, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari inquired with the Director-General of Police (DGP) Ravigupta and senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) about the progress and details of the arrangements at the venue.

Officials conducted a coordination meeting at the LB Stadium focusing on the management and logistics of the swearing-in ceremony.



(With inputs from PTI)