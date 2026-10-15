Revanth likens El Nino to COVID, asks farmers to delay paddy crop

Hyderabad: Describing the impact of El Nino as a “natural disaster”, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, October 15, said the state government will implement a multi-pronged action plan to mitigate its fallout.

Conducting a meeting with ministers on rainfall deficit caused by El Nino, Reddy said the state’s reservoirs were facing a severe shortage of water.

He said the water levels in the Krishna basin were lower by 72 per cent and by 40 per cent in the Godavari basin. The state is experiencing a rainfall deficit of 23 per cent, he said, and appealed to farmers to postpone paddy cultivation for the upcoming Rabi season.

Reddy quoted reports saying about 10 lakh acre crops are at high risk of being damaged, and officials have been asked to take all measures to prevent the disaster.

“The government will hold an all-party meeting after Dasara to seek suggestions on tackling the El Nino impact,” he said.

Comparing the situation to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Reddy said the state government was expecting assistance from the Centre to tide over the difficult period.

“During COVID, we did whatever Prime Minister Modi asked us to do. We did not look at policies or flags that day. Political parties in the state should currently behave with the same spirit.” Reddy stated.

He added that he would lead an all-party delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers in November to seek the Centre’s assistance.

Power demand increased by 5,000 MW since last year: CM

He also said that the power demand, which should have been 15,000 MW in October, has increased to 20,000 MW as summer like temperatures are prevailing in the state.

About 30 lakh agricultural pump sets are operating across the state, adding to the pressure on power supply. The government is purchasing electricity at market rates to protect standing crops ahead of the monsoon harvest, expected in about 20 days, he said.

The CM suggested that the Centre should procure power from states capable of generating it and provide it to other states at a lower price.

Also Read Telangana reviews drinking water supply amid El Niño concerns

BRS’ allegations proof of their sadistic pleasure: Revanth

The CM also slammed Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over their allegations that the ruling Congress was responsible for drought in the state.

“BRS claiming that the drought is solely due to Congress is proof of their sadistic pleasure. Does the Congress party exist in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, as well as countries like Britain and Japan?” Reddy said while claiming that El Nino was causing problems all over the world and the Opposition was speaking with “half-baked knowledge”.

He said it was the BRS that “signed a death warrant” for Telangana by agreeing to 299 TMC of Krishna water while Andhra Pradesh got 515 TMC.

He also slammed the pink party over irrigation projects and accused them of avoiding discussions on Godavari and Krishna waters.

(With inputs from PTI)