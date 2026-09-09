Revanth orders probe into ‘derogatory’ comments against Speaker

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced a comprehensive investigation into the alleged derogatory remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar by BRS MLCs and other related incidents.

The CM also said that a purification programme was allegedly carried out by BRS supporters near the farmhouse of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, where Congress workers and Dalit activists held a protest on September 8 over the ‘abusive’ remarks against the Speaker, who is a Dalit leader. A probe will be conducted into this issue, he said.

Reddy, who spoke in the Assembly, alleged that Rao hatched a conspiracy in the meeting of party MLAs and MLCs held in his farmhouse on September 6 to disrupt the Assembly proceedings for fear of getting exposed over his alleged misrule during 2014 to December, 2023.

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The BRS MLAs and MLCs, provoked by KCR, turned like “maniacs” and “attacked government employees and police” at the Assembly gate on September 7 when they were stopped by police and also made derogatory remarks against the Speaker, he alleged.

Launching a blistering attack on KCR, he said the Telangana society would purify the alleged feudal arrogance of KCR’s family.

“… purification of land where Dalits walked shows the filth, conspiracies and how they are encouraging differences (in society). What needs to be purified is not where the Dalit brothers walked. The arrogant thoughts of untouchability in the hearts of KCR and his family should be purified,” he said.

The CM said the government would not be “inactive” towards the alleged untouchability, discrimination and purification.

The government has decided to punish, as per law, those who insulted the Speaker’s Chair and also the Dalit communities over the reported purification programme, he said.

Citing provisions of the BNS and the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities Act), he said the government has decided to order a probe into those “who made conspiracies and implemented them”.

Reddy said Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar would be the supervising officer of the probe.

The government would conduct an investigation into the “conspiracy at the farmhouse” and all related incidents and complaints on the matter, he added.