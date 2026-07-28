Revanth pays tribute to uncle Jaipal Reddy on death anniversary

Jaipal Reddy, who served as Union Minister for Urban Development and Petroleum and Natural Gas, died on this day in 2019.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Telangana CM Revanth and Jaipal Reddy in a commemorative event setting.
Revanth Reddy (left) S Jaipal Reddy ( Right)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, July 28, paid tributes to former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy on his death anniversary, describing him as an “epitome of ethics” in public life.

The CM, who is in New Delhi, paid floral tributes to Jaipal Reddy’s portrait. Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other party leaders were also present.

The chief minister said Jaipal Reddy remained principled throughout his long public life, which began with his student activism.

Subhan Bakery

He added that the Congress government would strive to uphold and carry forward Jaipal Reddy’s ideals.

Jaipal Reddy, who served as Union Minister for Urban Development and Petroleum and Natural Gas, died on this day in 2019.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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