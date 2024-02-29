Revanth Reddy bats for Hussain Sagar transformation into Dubai-style tourist hub

This includes initiatives to remove encroachments for visitor convenience and the establishment of amenities.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th February 2024 1:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sewerage Treatment Plant capacity to be increased to curb Hussain Sagar pollution
HGussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy during an extensive review session of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) on Wednesday highlighted plans to develop areas surrounding the Hussainsagar as tourist destinations.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This includes initiatives to remove encroachments for visitor convenience and the establishment of amenities such as skywalks, food stalls, children’s amusement zones, and green landscapes, inspired by Dubai’s urban development model.

He also underscored the importance of safeguarding the lakes and tanks under the authority’s purview. Officials were urged to expedite land pooling efforts, coordinating with relevant district collectors to plan development initiatives for the respective areas.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, the Chief Minister has instructed officials of the Municipal Administration department to devise plans for the cohesive development of areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) as a singular unit.

He advocated for gradually extending the jurisdiction of the HMDA to encompass the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Additionally, he highlighted the need for establishing radial roads to connect the ORR with the RRR while prioritizing the provision of civic amenities in municipalities surrounding the city.

Despite 8,374 acres of land under the HMDA, 2,031 acres are currently entangled in litigation at various stages, necessitating steps to ensure accurate mapping through digital and GPS methods to prevent encroachment.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th February 2024 1:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button