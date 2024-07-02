Revanth Reddy calls Telugu stars to raise awareness against drug abuse

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said Telugu film industry bigwigs, who seek government permission to increase ticket prices when a big budget film is released, are not fulfilling their social responsibility to raise awareness on the menace of drugs and cyber crime.

He directed the officials to set a pre-condition to filmmakers to provide a video of one or two minutes duration to the government to promote awareness on drugs and cybercrime when they approach the government to hike ticket prices.

The video can be made with the same cast who acted in the film for which permission to hike ticket prices is sought, he said.