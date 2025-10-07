Revanth Reddy condemns attack attempt on Chief Justice B.R. Gavai

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy strongly condemned the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, calling it a shameful act and an attack on the country’s judicial system.

“Words cannot express my condemnation at this dastardly attempt to attack and intimidate the highest functionary of the country’s judicial pillar. This is a dark day in our country’s history,” the Chief Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Revanth Reddy expressed full solidarity with the Chief Justice and lauded his courage, saying, “I stand with all citizens in expressing solidarity with our intrepid CJI, His Lordship B.R. Gavai, who bravely declared he won’t be fazed or cowed down by such cowardly attacks.”

The Chief Minister called for unity among citizens to uphold the dignity and independence of the judiciary.