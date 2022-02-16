Revanth Reddy files second complaint against Assam CM

Hyderabad: Expressing his dissatisfaction over invoking weak sections of IPC against Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sarma on the basis of his complaint by Jubilee Hills police, TPCC chief A. Revanth reddy lodged a second complaint against the Assam CM with Jubilee Hills police.

He demanded the police to book the criminal case under sections 153 A, 294, 504 (2) and 500 of IPC. He said the sections invoked by the police in their first FIR had diluted his first complaint.

Speaking to media persons at his Jubilee Hills residence, Revanth Reddy doubted that the first case was registered against the Assam CM following pressure from the powers that be. He asked the police to take the opinion of legal experts on the issue and take strict action against the accused Assam CM for making objectionable and insulting remarks against their party leader Rahul Gandhi. He warned the police that they would fight on the issue if the police diluted the case.

Commenting on the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by ruling party leaders, Revanth said that the birthday celebrations were planned amid the suicides of hundreds of unemployed youth in the State. He asked the ruling party leaders as to how they would hold the birthday celebrations of KCR when the entire society was suffering from corona virus pandemic. He called upon the Youth Congress leaders to hold the birthday celebrations of KCR on the donkeys.