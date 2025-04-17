Revanth Reddy highlights Telangana’s global outreach in Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is leading the “Telangana Rising” delegation in Japan, was warmly welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Japan, Shibu George, at the historic India House in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A special dinner was hosted in honour of the Chief Minister and his delegation at the nearly 100-year-old diplomatic residence, reflecting the growing ties between India and Japan and Telangana’s efforts to build international partnerships.

The dinner was attended by key Indian political leaders, including DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Congress MP K. Raghuveer Reddy, and former Union Minister and MP Napoleon, along with senior officials.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, exploring investment opportunities in Telangana, and strengthening ties between Japan and Indian states.

According to an official statement, the visit is aimed at attracting global partnerships and promoting Telangana’s growth potential on the world stage.