Revanth Reddy in Delhi; likely to resign as Lok Sabha member

Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana on Thursday along with a deputy chief minister and other ministers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2023 6:18 pm IST
PM congratulates Revanth Reddy on taking oath as Telangana CM
Congress leader Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister (via: PTI)

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday arrived in the national capital and is likely to tender his resignation from Lok Sabha.

Official sources said Reddy is likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to offer his resignation. He represents the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in Telangana.

The sources said Reddy is also likely to meet party general secretary K C Venugopal and discuss issues ahead of the first assembly session in Telangana besides implementation of six guarantees promised by the party during the poll campaign.

MS Education Academy

Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana on Thursday along with a deputy chief minister and other ministers.

His swearing in was attended by top Congress leadership including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2023 6:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button