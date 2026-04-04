Revanth Reddy inaugurates pvt school in Hyderabad, calls for quality education

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over a fall in the quality of education, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government is taking steps to improve the quality and strengthen education in state-run schools.

Speaking at the inauguration of a private school on the outskirts of the city on Friday night, he cited the findings of a study that a large number of sixth standard students are not able to read the books of the third standard.

“According to a survey among Class 6 students, only 6.7 per cent of students can read their class books. The remaining 93 per cent in the class can only read class 3 books,” he said.

‘State govt spending 8.3 pc budget on education’

The state government is spending Rs 1.08 lakh on every student and 8.3 per cent of the budget on education, he said.

The chief minister said the state government would introduce nursery, LKG and UKG from the next academic year, as students who join private schools for pre-primary classes are unlikely to join government schools subsequently.

In some government schools, there are nine teachers for only five students, he said.

Observing that schools, colleges, and universities have spread extensively, he said quality education, including technical knowledge, is key.

He also highlighted that the government is setting up Young India Integrated Residential Schools and Young India Skills University with an emphasis on education and skills development.