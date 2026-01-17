Revanth Reddy lays foundation stone for IIIT Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for IIIT Mahabubnagar at Chittaboyinapalli on Saturday, January 17, being built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, with construction expected to be completed by next year.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that the Telangana government has accorded top priority to the education and irrigation sectors, as they are key to transforming people’s lives. Reddy said that education offers solutions to all challenges and urged students to improve their language skills to succeed in the competitive world.

He added that the government is constructing Young India Integrated Residential Schools at a cost of Rs 200 crore and that all types of educational institutions are being sanctioned to the Mahabubnagar district. Moreover, financial assistance is being extended to aspirants appearing for the civil services examinations.

Telangana CM blames BRS for Mahabubnagar’s backwardness

Later, while addressing a rally, Reddy said the main reason for the backwardness of the Mahabubnagar (Palamuru) region was incomplete irrigation projects, even as it suffered from a lack of education.

“We held a discussion on irrigation projects in the Assembly. But they (Bharat Rashtra Samithi [BRS]) did not attend the debate. They should explain why they ran away from the debate,” Reddy said, slamming the BRS.

“The previous BRS government has not taken up any new project for Palamuru,” he added.

Pointing out that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao neglected Mahabubnagar, he questioned the Opposition on why Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project could not be completed despite it being launched in 2013.

In a dig at KCR, Reddy said there is one “Sukracharya” as the Opposition leader in the Assembly, who does not come to the House, but sits in his farmhouse.

(With inputs from PTI)