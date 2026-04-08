Revanth Reddy moves HC to quash 2019 Huzurnagar by-poll cases

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has approached the High Court seeking to quash four cases registered against him for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Huzurnagar by-election.

According to the petitions filed separately, the cases stem from campaign activities conducted in support of Congress candidate Padmavathi. One of the cases alleges that a roadshow taken out from Matampalli Road to the main road caused disruption to traffic.

In this instance, cases were registered against Revanth Reddy, now fellow minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and several other party members.

Additionally, three more cases were filed by authorities citing violations during campaign events, including a roadshow at Janpahad, a public meeting in Huzurnagar, and another roadshow in Nereducharla.

During the hearing on Tuesday, April 7, Justice K Sujana heard arguments from the petitioner’s counsel, who contended that the cases lack specific allegations and that there is insufficient evidence to support the charges.

Notices issued to police, complainants

After considering the submissions, the court issued notices to the police and complainants and adjourned the matter to April 21.

The respondents have been directed to file their counters with complete details before the next hearing.