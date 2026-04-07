Telangana’s Revanth, Bhatti, Uttam star campaigners for Tamil Nadu elections

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is among the star campaigners appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Along with him, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will campaign for the elections scheduled on April 23.

Uttam Kumar Reddy has been assigned the additional responsibility of Senior Observer for 12 out of the 28 Assembly constituencies.

The Indian National Congress is contesting the Assembly elections in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan are also listed.