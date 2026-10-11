Revanth Reddy orders public transport upgrades in Hyderabad CURE

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, October 9, directed officials to enhance public transport in the Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE) to meet future needs.

During a meeting focused on public transport, linking different roads and using recycled water in the CURE, which comprises the area under three municipal corporations of Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri here, officials presented a plan for establishing a Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system in high-traffic density areas, an official release said.

The Chief Minister suggested that the PRT be designed to connect seamlessly with the metro rail, Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) and bus stations.

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He asked officials to submit a report after studying the best PRTs in the world and take steps to initiate the PRT works as early as possible.

He also ordered the expedition of construction of flyovers and underpasses.

The officials briefed the CM on the plans to recycle 500 LMD waste water in the city.

The CM suggested taking up works for the Data Centres and other industries in the Bharat Future City to use recycled water.

He also said that recycled water be used in the construction of high-rise buildings and in parks, the release added.