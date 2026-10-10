Revanth urges Congress leaders to join INDIA bloc protest in Delhi

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has said that the opposition bloc would stage a major protest in Delhi on Monday as part of its continuing fight to protect people's voting rights.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, October 10, invited the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district unit presidents and other leaders to participate in a major protest called by the INDIA bloc in Delhi on October 12 over “people’s voting rights”.

Reddy asked chairpersons of various state-run corporations also to attend the protest in the national capital, Congress sources here said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has said that the opposition bloc would stage a major protest in Delhi on Monday as part of its continuing fight to protect people’s voting rights.

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Venugopal, who spoke to reporters at Alappuzha in Keralam, said the bloc recently met the President to convey its concerns on the matter and would also meet the Chief Justice of India on Monday.

(Click here for LIVE updates on the protest)

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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