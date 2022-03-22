Revanth Reddy painted me in bad light: Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing internal squabbles in the party, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, a.k.a Jagga Reddy, on Tuesday said that he is being painted in “bad light”. The legislator added that his problem was with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, and not the party itself.



At a press conference, Jagga Reddy spoke about his issue with Revanth Reddy and said that no one “knows the latter’s true form”. He added that issues between them arose when Revanth Reddy insulted him by not inviting him to visit the Medak church. “He invited Damodar Narasimha from Sangareddy, which is my constituency. He knew it would cause tension. So did he do it unknowingly, or did he do it on purpose? Even after a few days, he did not apologise, and it made me angry,” Jagga Reddy added.



The MLA had earlier written a letter to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi making his intentions known about leaving the party- which was regarded as his attempt to assess his standing. On Monday, Revanth Reddy stripped him of all his organisational duties after Jagga Reddy passed some comments against the TPCC chief.



One of the Congress’s last remaining 6 MLAs in Telangana, Jagga Reddy has not been on good terms with Revanth Reddy ever since the latter was appointed as the party’s president in June of 2021 replacing Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. “People of Congress have been defaming me on social media, calling me a traitor. If something like this can happen to Jagga Reddy, what about the other party members?” he asked.



Jagga Reddy stated that he wanted to stay in the Congress and work under Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. “I will work here till the day I die. I don’t need to prove my loyalty to anyone but myself. There’s no other thrill like working in Congress,” he said.