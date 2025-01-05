Revanth Reddy pitches Hyderabad as global investment hub

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has positioned Greater Hyderabad as a burgeoning global investment hub, aiming to rival major cities like New York, London, and Tokyo.

Speaking at the Global Conference-2025 organized by the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA), he urged investors to consider opportunities in various sectors including IT, pharmaceuticals, industry, infrastructure, and cinema.

Reddy emphasized that the Telangana government is committed to facilitating investments through clear policies and streamlined processes.

He stated, “Please invest in Hyderabad and Telangana. The state government has clear policies to support investments,” highlighting recent initiatives such as a new tourism policy and an energy policy aimed at bolstering investor confidence.

Revanth assures investors

He assured potential investors of a supportive environment, stating that permissions would be granted through a single-window system to simplify the process of setting up industries and creating jobs.

The chief minister reiterated the city’s transformation into a global metropolis, noting significant investment opportunities across all sectors.

He mentioned ongoing large-scale projects and expressed his ambition for Telangana to attract maximum investments.

“This is your government. No one will face any problem. Your investments will have total support,” he affirmed, reinforcing his commitment to fostering a business-friendly climate in the region.