Revanth Reddy raises concerns over Telangana’s education standards

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the deteriorating state of education in the state and calls for urgent reforms on Wednesday while addressing the Legislative Council.

Citing the 2021 National Achievement Survey, he revealed that most students in Class 3 and 5 failed to meet basic competency levels in key subjects. Telangana ranked:

36th in Telugu, English, and Hindi for Class 3 and 5,

35th in Mathematics, and

36th in Environmental Science (EVS).

He pointed out a sharp decline in foundational literacy and numeracy, with fewer students able to read and perform basic calculations compared to 2018. Additionally, government school enrollment has dropped by 6.5 lakh students.

To tackle this crisis, the government has:

Filled 10,000 teacher vacancies,

Facilitated transparent transfers for 36,000 teachers, and

Launched initiatives to address the skill gap.

Revanth Reddy argued that the education crisis is a societal issue, not just a government failure. He accused political parties of blocking reforms for their own interests and highlighted the need for an “educational purge.”

To improve skill development, the government has:

Established Young India Skills University,

Planned Young India Sports University and Academy for Olympic-level training,

Proposed a Mining University in Kothagudem, and

Started upgrading ITIs into Advanced Technology Centers across 100 constituencies.

The CM stressed that funding alone won’t solve the issue and urged public participation in education reform policies. He also hinted at keeping the education portfolio under his direct supervision if necessary.

“If we don’t act now, we will be betraying future generations,” he warned, calling for collective action to revamp Telangana’s education system.