Revanth Reddy seeks votes for development in Telangana civic polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, January 16, urged the public to vote for development in the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Nirmal in district, Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress will retain power in Telangana. “Let us move forward with development as the main goal. There is no politics when it comes to development. Our only thought is for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Reddy said that he wouldn’t hesitate to discuss issues for Telangana’s development with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Let us get the sanctioned funds due from the Central government”, the CM appealed to all Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to extend cooperation for release of funds and address pending issues of the state.

Attacking the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) , Reddy said that those who enjoyed power for ten years are not tolerating seeing good things happening to the people. He reiterated that the Congress is focused on the municipal elections.

Development projects

The Chief Minister stressed that irrigation facilities should be strengthened in the erstwhile united Adilabad district by constructing the Tummidihatti barrage. He asked Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to submit the detailed project report of the barrage before the start of the budget session of the state Assembly.

“We will construct the barrage and every drop of water will be utilized to flourish Adilabad district which was completely neglected in the irrigation during the BRS rule in Telangana,” he said.

He announced a slew of sops for the district’s development and also named Chanaka-Korata C. Ramachandra Reddy and the Sadarmat Barrage after Narsa Reddy. The CM said that he has a special affection for the old Adilabad district .

“This is the land of struggles which resonated with the slogan “Jal, Jangal, Zameen” (Water, Forest, Land). Nirmal was also being allocated funds on par with Palamuru district,” he added.

Listing the development works undertaken in the district since the people’s government assumed power in the state in 2023, CM Revanth Reddy stated that a university had already been sanctioned for Adilabad district.

However, it was delayed due to various reasons and now decided to set up the university at Basara IIIT. District incharge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was instructed to make necessary arrangements for this. The CM also advised senior leader Sudarshan Reddy to conduct review meetings with public representatives and officials in the first week of February and prepare development plans for the release of funds to Adilabad.

Further, the CM said that a mega industrial park will be established in Adilabad along with an airport. The 10,000 acre industrial park will help to develop this region industrially.

Reddy also highlighted the welfare and development programmes mainly Indiramma houses for the poor, fine rice distribution to all white ration card holders, cooking gas cylinders for just Rs. 500, 200 units of free electricity to poor families, free RTC bus travel to women, interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups and empowerment of women as entrepreneurs.