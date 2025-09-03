Revanth Reddy to distribute appointment letters to 5000 VROs on Sept 5

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner has been asked to manage traffic and parking facilities for the event.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2025 3:18 pm IST
Telabngana chief minister A Revanth Reddy addresses a gathering
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will distribute appointment letters to 5,000 newly recruited Village Revenue Officers (VROs) at a programme scheduled to be held at Hitex, Madhapur, on September 5 at 4 PM.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao said the event will also be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and other ministers.

Reviewing the arrangements in a teleconference with senior officials, the Chief Secretary directed that special RTC buses be arranged for appointees traveling from different districts. Over 120 buses have been allotted, with instructions that the VROs reach the venue by 2 PM.

MS Teachers

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner has been asked to manage traffic and parking facilities for the event.

Officials from several departments participated in the review meeting, including Special Chief Secretary (Roads & Buildings) Vikas Raj, Revenue Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanti, Fire Services DG Nagi Reddy, Special Commissioner of Information Department Priyanka, and Culture Department Director Mamidi Harikrishna, the official statement added.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2025 3:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button