Revanth Reddy to lay foundation for 39 STPs in Hyderabad on Sept 28

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is set to lay the foundation stone for 39 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme on September 28.

The event, earlier scheduled for Friday, September 26, has been postponed due to heavy rains predicted on Friday and Saturday.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, 39 STPs with a capacity of 972 million litres per day (MLD) have been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 3,849.10 crore.

The STPs are being constructed in the areas of Aminpur, Tellapur, ICRISAT, Ushkebavi, Bachuguda, Timakka Cheruvu, Gandhi Gudem, Peerzadiguda, Nagaram, Narsingh (ORR), Sangam (Bapughat), Hydershahkota, Fateh Nagar, Chitrapuri Colony, Hyderabad Public School, Meerpet, Masab Cheruvu, Kapra, Raviryal, and Bonguluru.

Apart from this, CM Revanth Reddy will also inaugurate 6 more STPs on the same day.

This includes one at Amberpet with a capacity of 212.50 MLD, another at Attapur with a capacity of 64 MLD, one at Mullakathwa with a capacity of 25 MLD, one at Shivalayanagar with a capacity of 14 MLD, one at Vennelegadda with a capacity of 10 MLD and another at Palapitta with a capacity of 7 MLD.