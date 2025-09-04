Hyderabad water board to speed up STP construction under AMRUT 2.0

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy, during a review meeting on Thursday, September 4, asked the construction work of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme to be started on a war footing.

He also instructed the Estate Officer to arrange a meeting with district collectors to review land disputes and directed officials to identify alternative lands to construct STPs which were affected by such disputes.

He also asked officials to look into the possibility of increasing the capacity of the STPs while using less land and instructed them to document the entire timeline of the STP construction project from beginning to completion.

He also asked for the soil testing to be completed quickly so that the project can move forward without delays, a press release said.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme, 39 STPs with a capacity of 972 million litres per day (MLD) have been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 3,849.10 crore.

The STPs are being constructed in the areas of Aminpur, Tellapur, ICRISAT, Ushkebavi, Bachuguda, Timakka Cheruvu, Gandhi Gudem, Peerzadiguda, Nagaram, Narsingh (ORR), Sangam (Bapughat), Hydershahkota, Fateh Nagar, Chitrapuri Colony, Hyderabad Public School, Meerpet, Masab Cheruvu, Kapra, Raviryal, and Bonguluru.

Out of these, 16 STPs with a combined capacity of 493.50 MLD are being taken up under Package–I at a cost of Rs 1,878.55 crore, while 22 STPs with a capacity of 471.50 MLD

are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1906.44 crores.

Another STP with a capacity of 7 MLD is being set up at Patel Cheruvu through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of Rs 64.11 crore, the release added.

